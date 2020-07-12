  • Home
CBSE To Train Teachers On 'Alternative Academic Calendar'

CBSE will conduct a training programme for school principals and teachers on the 'Alternative Academic Calendar'. The orientation for the programme will be held on July 17.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:54 am IST

New Delhi:

CBSE will conduct a training programme for school principals and teachers on the 'Alternative Academic Calendar'. The orientation for the programme will be held on July 17.

NCERT had released an 'Alternative Academic Calendar' in April and then a 'Revised Alternative Academic Calendar' on July 7. The revised academic calendar was released after rationalization of the syllabus up to 30%. In the revised calendar, the board removed topics from nearly 190 subjects of class 9 to 12 as a one-time measure only.

The topics which are removed will still be discussed in the class to the capacity required to understand related chapters, however no questions will be asked form these topics in the final exams.

"The objective is to reduce the examination stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps, "says CBSE.

With schools closed and lack of face-to-face interaction, educators may face challenges in achieving the desired learning outcomes. The rationalized topics are to be covered using various strategies mentioned in the Alternative Academic Calendar. These include use of social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, video services like YouTube, and use of blogs to conduct activities suggested by NCERT.

"Given the unprecedented social distancing and home quarantines due to COVID-19, social media platforms have immense potential to contribute to teaching-learning processes. When physical access to schools and colleges are closed, we can leverage these platforms to effectively carry out academic activities in innovative ways," wrote NCERT in the alternative curriculum document.

The academic calendar explains use of technological and social media tools, strategies for reducing stress and anxiety, and also has activities related to art education, health and physical education, and reference of many learning resources along with textbooks.

CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja and NCERT Director Dr. Hrushikesh Senapaty will give a special address and interact with the principals participating in the programme. The programme will be live streamed.



