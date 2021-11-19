  • Home
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold online training sessions for teachers to inform them about alternative activities developed by the board for classes 9-12 practical work.

Education | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 7:29 pm IST

The board has asked schools to ensure all science teachers of Classes 9 and 10 participate in the training programme
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold online training sessions for teachers to inform them about alternative activities developed by the board for classes 9-12 practical work. The board had earlier said students can do these experiments at their homes using simple household materials and will have similar outcomes as lab-based experiments prescribed for the 2021-22 batch.

The board has introduced these alternative measures to address academic loss and reduced time for face-to-face interaction between teachers and students caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The online training session will be for one hour duration and there will be no participation fee, the CBSE said. E-certificate will be issued to the participants, it said.

The board has asked schools to ensure all science teachers of Classes 9 and 10 participate in the training programme.

About the alternative activities, the board said, “These hands-on activities are accompanied by step-by-step guides, videos, and worksheets for students to record observations. A list of material needed for each experiment, together with alternatives have also been included in the content package to facilitate the learners,” the board said regarding the alternate activities.

The content of the activities has been provided by ThinkTac. It is also available on the Diksha portal, the CBSE said.

“While the activities and materials have been chosen to be safe for learners to do on their own, teachers are required to review these before assigning them and advise parents if supervision is required for any specific activity,” the board said.

