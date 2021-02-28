Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE To Hold Webinars, Training Sessions On Restructured Affiliation Process

To familiarize schools with the newly-restructured affiliation process and to resolve queries of schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organize introductory webinars and training sessions from March 9 to 13, 2021.

Registration for the webinars will begin tomorrow, March 1, and end on March 8. Schools can register on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in.

“The application for affiliation will be accepted tentatively from 16th March, 2021. A detailed document on CBSE School Affiliation System containing the re-structured online procedure for Affiliation, required documents, modalities and Standard Operating Procedures for inspections, guidelines for Inspection Committee and videos for various processes will also be uploaded on CBSE website tentatively by 01.03.2021 for perusal by schools,” CBSE said in a statement today.

New CBSE affiliation system

CBSE’s restructured affiliation system will come into effect from March 1. The process will now become completely digital and based on data analytics with the least human intervention.

The process has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the National Education Policy (NEP).

"The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had earlier said.

"The restructuring will help in establishing ease of doing business in the CBSE affiliation system, attaining the goal of minimum government, maximum governance, automated and data driven decisions, achieve transparency, bring more accountability in the entire systemic processes and achieve quick and time-bound disposal of all applications," Mr Tripathi added.

CBSE has also revised timelines for the application process as per the restructured system. As per the revised timeline, application window for fresh affiliation and upgradation of affiliation will open three times – from March 1 to 31, from June 1 to 30 and from September 1 to 30.

The board is also in the process of setting up a facilitation centre to address queries, and problems of schools and inspection committees related to the virtual inspection.

(With inputs from PTI)