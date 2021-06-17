CBSE Class 12 assessment criteria will be submitted in the top court today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today place before the Supreme Court of India the assessment criteria for Class 12 students, whose board exams have been cancelled earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court had on June 3 asked the two central boards – CBSE and the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)– to submit their assessment plans within two weeks.

Latest: Class 12th Board Exams cancelled, Want to know a close estimate of Result/Percentage? Check with Class 12th Percentage Predictor now. Click here

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE and CISCE Class 12 board exams, but both the board had decided to scrap the exams two days before the last hearing.

A supreme court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had also clarified that there will be no extension to the two-week deadline, considering that many students are waiting for admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The Supreme Court welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel board examinations amid Covid-19 but enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.

“We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said.

The Supreme court bench said it will go through the parameters for the assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” it said.

Following the cancellation of board exams, the CBSE had constituted a 13-member panel to fix the evaluation method, which was supposed to submit its report on June 14. However, the committee will now submit the report on June 18.

The other central board, CISCE, has already geared up for announcing Class 12 results.

Indian School Certificate (ISC) result will be declared by July 20 based on Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks, according to sources.

CBSE Class 12 results are not expected before July. The board had earlier this month asked schools to complete pending practicals, internal assessments of Class 12 students and submit marks by June 28.