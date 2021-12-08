CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE Class 9, 11 registration process will commence from December 15

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the registration process for the class 9, 11 students on Wednesday (December 15). The affiliated schools can register their students of class 9th and 11th online at cbse.gov.in. According to CBSE, "Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board's examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process."

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE in its statement mentioned that affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. "Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," CBSE statement mentioned. Meanwhile, the newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned regional office for obtaining school code and password, in case they have not received the password. "New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards," it read.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360





The board advised schools to upload correct data, as no window for correction will be made available from this year. The detail guidelines for the application process is available on the official website- cbse.nic.in.



