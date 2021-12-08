  • Home
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details

According to CBSE, "Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board's examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process."

Education | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 8:54 pm IST

CBSE Class 9, 11 registration process will commence from December 15
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the registration process for the class 9, 11 students on Wednesday (December 15). The affiliated schools can register their students of class 9th and 11th online at cbse.gov.in. According to CBSE, "Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board's examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process."

CBSE in its statement mentioned that affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. "Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them," CBSE statement mentioned. Meanwhile, the newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned regional office for obtaining school code and password, in case they have not received the password. "New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards," it read.

The board advised schools to upload correct data, as no window for correction will be made available from this year. The detail guidelines for the application process is available on the official website- cbse.nic.in.


Click here for more Education News
