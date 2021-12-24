CBSE To Host Orientation Session For Principals On 'Young Warrior NXT' Programme

Image credit: cbseacademic.nic.in The webinar will be held on December 27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise orientation session for principals, vice principals, senior teachers of affiliated schools to create more awareness on the nationwide ‘Young Warrior NXT' programme. The webinar will be conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, YuWaah and Udhyam Learning Foundation on December 27 from 11 am to 12 pm. The application process link will be closed on December 25, the candidates can apply at the official websites- cbse.gov.in.

As per CBSE, there is no participation fee for attending this online orientation. "The link for participating in the orientation shall be e-mailed to the participants one day prior to the orientation on the e-mail Id provided at the time of registration," read the notification.

As an extension of the 'Young Warrior NXT' movement, around 100 schools will be selected to run an in-class ‘Life Skills Training Initiative’ for class 9 and 11 students between January-February 2022, for 4 weeks. The students will also receive participation certificates by UNICEF and CBSE.

The 'Young Warrior NXT' programme was launched with an aim to empower 10 million young students, in the age group of 14-24 years in essential life and employability skillssuch as communication, problemsolving, self-awareness. For details, candidates can visit the website- cbse.gov.in.