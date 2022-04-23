CBSE To Hold Live webcast On Modalities For Conduct Of Term 2 Exams 2022 On April 25

  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The CBSE will hold a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 11:04 pm IST

CBSE live webcast on modalities for conduct of term 2 exams will be held on April 25.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to hold a live webcast on modalities for the conduct of term 2 exams 2022. The CBSE live webcast will be conducted at 11 am on April 25, 2022. The live webcast will begin with the keynote address of Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The duration of a live webcast conducted by the CBSE will be spent to get exam mode and thus will be fully equipped with the skill of successful conduct of the examination.

"The Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel," the CBSE said in a statement.

The board has directed all the schools to arrange a setup to watch the live stream of the webcast. "This will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully," the CBSE said.

It is compulsory for all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously, the board further said.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022
