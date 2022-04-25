  • Home
CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For Conducting Term 2 Exam 2022 Today

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The live webinar on modalities for the conduct of 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022 will commence at 11 am with the keynote address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 8:27 am IST

The CBSE webinar will be held today at 11 am
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webinar on modalities for the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022 on Monday, April 25. According to CBSE, the live webinar will be held to explain examination preparations as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries.

The live webinar on modalities for the conduct of 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022 will commence at 11 am with the keynote address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The students can also check the recorded version of the live webinar on the YouTube channel. "The Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel," the CBSE said in a statement.

The board has directed all the schools to arrange a setup to watch the live stream of the webcast. "This will also eliminate all future complications and the Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully," the CBSE said. It is compulsory for all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously, the board further said.

Click here for more Education News
