CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Tomorrow

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The webcast will be held tomorrow at 11 am with the key note address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The duration of the live webinar is of one hour

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Tomorrow
The live webcast will be held tomorrow at 11 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webinar on modalities for the conduct of 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022 on Monday, April 25. The webcast will be held tomorrow at 11 am with the key note address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The duration of the live webinar is of one hour.

According to CBSE, the live webinar will be held to explain examination preparations as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries. The students can also check the recorded version of the live webinar on the YouTube channel. "The Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel," the CBSE said in a statement.

The board has directed all the schools to arrange a setup to watch the live stream of the webcast. "This will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully," the CBSE said. It is compulsory for all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously, the board further said.

