CBSE To Award Full Marks For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English

CBSE Class 10 English 2021: Amid uproar over the "anti-woman" question asked in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam held on Saturday, December 11, CBSE in a circular today mentioned that full marks will be awarded for the passage to all the students concerned. "To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage number 1 for all sets of the question paper in Class 10 English and Literature," the circular mentioned.

CBSE, on the basis of feedback received from stakeholders and following their recommendation, decided to drop the passage number 1 and its accompanying questions of the paper series- JSK/1. "A passage is one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class 10 first term examination held on December 11, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of the question paper," read the circular.

Meanwhile, different sections of the society from political persons to educationists criticised the board for the "gender biased" passage in the grade 10 English paper. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi raised the matter in Lok Sabha today demanding withdrawal of the 'shockingly regressive passage' in the paper and an apology from the board.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier called out CBSE and the central government on social media and said: “Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?”

Earlier, CBSE said that the correct option for this "objectionable question" will be Option B- "the writer takes a light-hearted approach to life".