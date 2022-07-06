  • Home
CBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Term 2 Results 2022 In July Last Week: Official

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: CBSE will announce the Class 10, 12 term 2 results 2022 in July last week. Download scorecard on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 in the last week of July, a board official told NDTV. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Earlier, an official informed that CBSE result declaration is not getting delayed due to floods in Assam. "CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of northeast is checked within the region, no question of airlifting of answer script," the official said. CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live

A total of 35 lakh students took part in the CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams this year. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022.

The Class 10, 12 results once released, will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. To download the scorecard, click on 10th, 12th result link. Use roll number, date of birth, once CBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

