  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis

CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis

Social Science Exam Class 10: Students who took the exam found the questions in the term 2 Social Science paper easy and direct. The Social Science paper had 13 questions in total and had internal choices within them.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 14, 2022 2:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates: "Easy, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis: "Application Based, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
CBSE 10th Term 2 Science Exam 2022 Today; Key Instructions To Follow
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis
CBSE Social Science term 2 exam analysis
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam was held today, May 14 between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The Social Science exam in term 2 was conducted for total marks of 40. Students who took the exam found the questions in the term 2 Social Science paper easy and direct. The Social Science paper had 13 questions in total and had internal choices within them. The question paper was set in line with the sample paper provided at the official website -- cbseacademic.ac.in.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
 

Saying that the students found the Social Science exam easy and direct, Dr. Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said: “No twisted or tricky questions were asked. Map question was also easy.”

“Feedback from students was that the paper was very easy and direct, and they were very happy with the paper,” Dr Kapoor added.

Deepika Gupta, PGT – History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, analysed the Social Science paper as a balanced paper. The Social Science paper, according to Ms Gupta, was neither easy nor extremely difficult. Students who were well prepared and understood the content would ace this examination.

Ms Gupta further added: “Most of the questions from the first three sections of the paper were directly drawn from the textbooks. Students who had read the NCERT text thoroughly and frequently would score good marks in this exam. However, a few questions did challenge the students to think and apply their minds, especially in History and Economics. The paper also had application and case-based questions that prioritise and reward the understanding of the themes rather than memorizing of the content. Even the map work was easy and it was an opportunity for the students to score well.”

Saying that the map-based questions were very common, Himakhi Gohain, PGT- Political Science, Modern English School, Guwahati, said: “The exam pattern and difficulty level matched the sample paper provided by CBSE. It consists of questions ranging from easy to critical but language is primarily easy and assessable for the students.”

“One question from History under Section B and one from Economics in Section C required critical thinking. Case-based questions were easy and in the comfort zone of the students, Ms Gohain added.

On average, Ms Gohain said, the Social Science term 2 question paper can be termed a student’s friendly paper. The students looked much more relaxed after appearing the Social Science Class 10 paper, she said.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10th Social Science cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
Live | CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
20 New Hostels Coming Up For Tribal Students In Jammu-Kashmir
20 New Hostels Coming Up For Tribal Students In Jammu-Kashmir
AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'
AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'
Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................