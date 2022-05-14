CBSE Term 2 Social Science Paper “Easy, Direct”, Students, Teachers On Class 10 Exam Analysis

CBSE Social Science term 2 exam analysis

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam was held today, May 14 between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The Social Science exam in term 2 was conducted for total marks of 40. Students who took the exam found the questions in the term 2 Social Science paper easy and direct. The Social Science paper had 13 questions in total and had internal choices within them. The question paper was set in line with the sample paper provided at the official website -- cbseacademic.ac.in.

Saying that the students found the Social Science exam easy and direct, Dr. Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said: “No twisted or tricky questions were asked. Map question was also easy.”

“Feedback from students was that the paper was very easy and direct, and they were very happy with the paper,” Dr Kapoor added.

Deepika Gupta, PGT – History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, analysed the Social Science paper as a balanced paper. The Social Science paper, according to Ms Gupta, was neither easy nor extremely difficult. Students who were well prepared and understood the content would ace this examination.

Ms Gupta further added: “Most of the questions from the first three sections of the paper were directly drawn from the textbooks. Students who had read the NCERT text thoroughly and frequently would score good marks in this exam. However, a few questions did challenge the students to think and apply their minds, especially in History and Economics. The paper also had application and case-based questions that prioritise and reward the understanding of the themes rather than memorizing of the content. Even the map work was easy and it was an opportunity for the students to score well.”

Saying that the map-based questions were very common, Himakhi Gohain, PGT- Political Science, Modern English School, Guwahati, said: “The exam pattern and difficulty level matched the sample paper provided by CBSE. It consists of questions ranging from easy to critical but language is primarily easy and assessable for the students.”

“One question from History under Section B and one from Economics in Section C required critical thinking. Case-based questions were easy and in the comfort zone of the students, Ms Gohain added.

On average, Ms Gohain said, the Social Science term 2 question paper can be termed a student’s friendly paper. The students looked much more relaxed after appearing the Social Science Class 10 paper, she said.