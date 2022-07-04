CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: Students can expect their Class 10 result 2022 today. Check 10th result on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exam today, July 4. As per reports, the Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the students can check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The students can also download their CBSE 10th scorecard on the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam. Register here for CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students. Download Here
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here
Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here
Also Read: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now
Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). To download the scorecard, the students need to click on the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the official websites. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022. Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exam held between April and June. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced around July 10, as per reports.
Live updates
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 result will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in; direct link, websites, how to download score card at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: Direct Link To Check
The direct link to check CBSE Class 10 term 2 result is cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 Term 2 result 2022 today. Once announced, students can check 10th result on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.