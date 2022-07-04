  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: Students can expect their Class 10 result 2022 today. Check 10th result on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 9:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Class 10 Information Technology, 12th Political Science Paper Analysis
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Ends Today With Information Technology Paper
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Details
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Check CBSE 10th result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exam today, July 4. As per reports, the Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the students can check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The students can also download their CBSE 10th scorecard on the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam. Register here for CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

Also Read: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). To download the scorecard, the students need to click on the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the official websites. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022. Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exam held between April and June. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced around July 10, as per reports.

Live updates

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 result will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in; direct link, websites, how to download score card at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

09:08 AM IST
July 4, 2022

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: Direct Link To Check

The direct link to check CBSE Class 10 term 2 result is cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in



08:51 AM IST
July 4, 2022

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 Term 2 result 2022 today. Once announced, students can check 10th result on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

Click here for more Education News
cbse 10th result cbse 10th results CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here
JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here
CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week
CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week
NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Release Date; Details On Exam Here
NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Release Date; Details On Exam Here
JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Out; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Out; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
JEE Main 2022: Anger, Protests Over Chemistry Paper After NTA Releases Answer Key
JEE Main 2022: Anger, Protests Over Chemistry Paper After NTA Releases Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................