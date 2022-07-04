Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exam today, July 4. As per reports, the Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the students can check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The students can also download their CBSE 10th scorecard on the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam. Register here for CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link

Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). To download the scorecard, the students need to click on the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the official websites. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022. Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exam held between April and June. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced around July 10, as per reports.