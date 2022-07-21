Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE 10th, 12th scorecards at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: The students who are anxiously waiting for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, will get their result soon. Though the CBSE 10th, 12th results date and time has not been announced yet, but the officials earlier confirmed that the results for both classes 10, 12 will be announced this month, by July-end.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said that the CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and there is no delay. "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," the minister said.

Once announced, students can check the Class 10, 12 results on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To check CBSE 10th, 12th results, click on the class wise result link. Use roll numbers, school numbers. CBSE 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.