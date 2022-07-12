  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far

CBSE Result 2022 Term 2: CBSE is likely to announce the result of term 2 Class 10 exam later this month, while the Class 12th result 2022 will be declared by July second week.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 12:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delay Not Due To Assam Floods, Say Officials
CBSE Results 2022: CBSE Launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Result Declaration
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Soon; Ways To Download Term 2 Scorecards
CBSE, CISCE Likely To Declare Board Exam Results 2022 By July 15
CBSE Result 2022: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date; Where, How To Check
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Know About Term 2 Result Date
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far
CBSE result term 2 expected date
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April-May and results of these exams are awaited. CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. The official website for CBSE board results is results.cbse.nic.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

CBSE is likely to announce the result of term 2 Class 10 exam later this month, while the Class 12th result 2022 will be declared by July second week.

CBSE held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April - May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

CBSE Result 2022: How To Download Score card

1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Result 2022

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Click here for more Education News
cbse result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTA Issues NEET UG 2022 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
NTA Issues NEET UG 2022 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
TS ECET 2022: Telangana ECET Postponed; New Date Soon
TS ECET 2022: Telangana ECET Postponed; New Date Soon
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate’s Response Sheet Today; Details Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate’s Response Sheet Today; Details Here
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today; Check Time, Credentials Required To Download
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today; Check Time, Credentials Required To Download
Not Happy With JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result? Apply For JEE Main July Exam By Today
Not Happy With JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result? Apply For JEE Main July Exam By Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................