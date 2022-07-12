CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far

CBSE result term 2 expected date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April-May and results of these exams are awaited. CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. The official website for CBSE board results is results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE is likely to announce the result of term 2 Class 10 exam later this month, while the Class 12th result 2022 will be declared by July second week.

CBSE held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April - May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

CBSE Result 2022: How To Download Score card

1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Result 2022

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result