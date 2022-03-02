CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams From Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE practical exams 2022 begins today (representational)

CBSE Practical Exams 2022: Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 practical exams from today, March 2 and these exams can continue till 10 days before the theory examinations. CBSE term 2 theory papers will begin on April 26. The board has asked schools to follow COVID-19 protocols during these exams to ensure safety of students.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

"To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa," the CBSE said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

For the Class 10 regular students, the internal exam would be conducted by the schools. External examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of class 12 regular candidates.

Schools need to upload the marks of practical exams on a daily basis.

"The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," reads the official notification.

There will be no separate practical exams for private students. Marks will be allotted to these students on pro-rata basis based on the marks scored by them in theory exams.

However, private students of Class 12 who failed last year will have to appear in the practical exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Practical Exams 2022: Exam Day Guidelines