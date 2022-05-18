  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Geography Paper "Easy, To The Point", Students, Teachers On Class 12 Exam Analysis

CBSE Term 2 Geography: Students who took the exam found the questions in the term 2 Geograhy paper easy and to the point. The Geography question paper had questions from NCERT textbook and were standard level.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2022 4:09 pm IST

CBSE Term 2 Geography Paper “Easy, To The Point”, Students, Teachers On Class 12 Exam Analysis
CBSE term 2 Geography paper analysis
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam was conducted today, May 18 between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The Geography exam in term 2 was held for total marks of 35. Students who took the exam found the questions in the term 2 Geograhy paper easy and to the point. The Geography question paper had questions from NCERT textbook and were standard level. The question paper was set in line with the sample paper provided at the official website -- cbseacademic.ac.in.

Saying that the level of the CBSE term 2 geography was good, Yashika Wadhwa Kumar, PGT Geography, MRG School, Rohini, said: “Examination was overall of easy level. The questions in the question paper was direct and to the point. It involved questions from all the chapters and basic knowledge questions that needed elaboration.”

Analysing Geography term 2 CBSE paper as easy with fairly straight questions, Ankita, PGT Geography, TDI International School, Kundli, Sonipat said: “The students and teachers reviewed the CBSE Class 12 Geography paper is easy with stress given on application based questions.”

“The Geography paper was easy and the questions were fairly straight. Overall, the Geography paper was standard, and questions were based on the NCERT textbook. The paper was standard, with equal weightage provided on every section. Map proved to be a major percentage booster in the question paper since the children had studied it thoroughly. Students were overjoyed and hopeful that they would score full marks in the paper,” Ms Ankita added.

"The CBSE class 12 Geography Term 2 exam paper was a balanced paper. Some of the questions were straight from the NCERT book,” Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography, VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr.

“40 per cent of the paper was knowledge-based, 38% based on application and 22% required higher-order thinking skills. The map questions were absolutely from the syllabus and students can expect full marks in this section,” Ms Mazumdar said.

cbse result cbse board exam 2022

