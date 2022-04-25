CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Over 35 Lakh Students To Appear In Class 10th, 12th Exams Starting Tomorrow

CBSE term 2 exams will start tomorrow, over 35 lakh students to appear

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams will start tomorrow, April 26. Over 35 lakh students will appear for the term 2 CBSE board exams. The board has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the term 2 examinations are being held amid COVID hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination, including sanitisation of schools every day and making arrangements for masks, sanitiser and soaps.

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams, and 14,54,370 students of Class 12 have registered to appear for the Class 12 exams.

“For this purpose, CBSE is paying Rs.5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of Infrared Thermometer and also paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangement of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises,” a CBSE statement issued in this regard said.

It further stated: “To ensure that the students are appearing in the examination without any stress, CBSE has fixed the time table in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for the purpose of preparation of the examination in all the subjects.”