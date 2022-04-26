CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Over 35 lakh students will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams starting from Tuesday, April 26. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students will take their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country, while as many as 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will sit in the Class 12 exam in 6,720 centres.
On the first day, the Class 10 students will take their Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while Class 12 students will appear in the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.
The students will be required to carry their term 2 hall ticket at the exam centre, and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2022 semester 2 exams 2022 will begin with English at home centres tomorrow.
The CBSE Class 10 term 2 date sheet 2022 is available on the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed several chapters from the history and political science syllabi of Classes 11 and 12, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War era, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, the chronicles of Mughal courts and the industrial revolution. Similarly, in the Class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture” from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped. Read More
In a live webinar on modalities for term 2 exam 2022, CBSE said, "those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them." However, if the student fails to appear for both term-1 and term-2 exams conducted by the CBSE, then he/ she will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and will have to appear for the exam next year, the board clarified.
Here are the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines for students-
- Candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.
- Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
- Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
- 15 minutes reading time will be allotted to the students
