  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One
Live

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams will start today, April 26. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 9:07 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Dispute On Class 10 Odia Paper Resolved; 28,310 Students Benefitted
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Students Allege Dispute In Term 1 Odia Paper Answer Key, CBSE Responds
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Out Updates: Official Website Will Not Upload Individual Students' Report
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared: Know About Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One
CBSE term 2 exams will start today, over 35 lakh students to appear

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Over 35 lakh students will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams starting from Tuesday, April 26. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students will take their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country, while as many as 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will sit in the Class 12 exam in 6,720 centres.

On the first day, the Class 10 students will take their Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while Class 12 students will appear in the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.

The students will be required to carry their term 2 hall ticket at the exam centre, and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2022 semester 2 exams 2022 will begin with English at home centres tomorrow.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: 10 Best Tips To Score 90+ In CBSE 10th Board Exams. Check Here
Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore
 

Live updates

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will commence from 10:30 am today, April 26. Over 35 lakh students will take the 10th, 12th exams this year. Check paper analysis, question papers, term 2 date sheet, timetable, syllabus, and more updates here.

09:07 AM IST
April 26, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Date Sheet

The CBSE Class 10 term 2 date sheet 2022 is available on the official website-- cbse.gov.in.



08:55 AM IST
April 26, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed several chapters from the history and political science syllabi of Classes 11 and 12, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War era, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, the chronicles of Mughal courts and the industrial revolution. Similarly, in the Class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture” from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped. Read More

08:49 AM IST
April 26, 2022

Cbse.nic.in 2022

In a live webinar on modalities for term 2 exam 2022, CBSE said, "those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them." However, if the student fails to appear for both term-1 and term-2 exams conducted by the CBSE, then he/ she will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and will have to appear for the exam next year, the board clarified.  

08:47 AM IST
April 26, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Centre Details

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams, and 14,54,370 students of Class 12 have registered to appear for the Class 12 exams.

08:45 AM IST
April 26, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2022

Here are the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines for students-

  • Candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.
  • Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
  • Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
  • 15 minutes reading time will be allotted to the students
08:42 AM IST
April 26, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the Class 10 and Class 12 exams today, April 26. While Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will start with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, the Class 12 term 2 CBSE exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today
Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CISCE ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022:
CISCE ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022: "Paper Was Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................