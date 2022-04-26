CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Exams To Begin Today, Know Papers On Day One

CBSE term 2 exams will start today, over 35 lakh students to appear

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Over 35 lakh students will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams starting from Tuesday, April 26. Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students will take their Class 10 exam in 7,406 centres across the country, while as many as 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will sit in the Class 12 exam in 6,720 centres.



On the first day, the Class 10 students will take their Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while Class 12 students will appear in the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.



The students will be required to carry their term 2 hall ticket at the exam centre, and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2022 semester 2 exams 2022 will begin with English at home centres tomorrow.