  • CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Science Exam Today, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Science Exam Today, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Science paper will be of two hours duration and it will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 10, 2022 9:23 am IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10. The Class 10 Science paper will be of two hours duration and be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The paper carries 40 marks. Meanwhile, the Class 12 students will appear for the Food Production, Office Procedures, Design papers.

The Food Production, Office Procedures papers will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, while the Design paper will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Both the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only.

Live updates

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: CBSE to conduct class 10 science Today. Check sample paper, syllabus, date sheet exam day guidelines and more updates here.

09:23 AM IST
May 10, 2022

Term 2 Class 10 Science CBSE COVID-19 Guidelines

  1. Students will have to wear masks at all the time. 
  2. Do not stand in groups before and after the exam. 
  3. Maintain social distancing. 


09:14 AM IST
May 10, 2022

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE has removed several chapters from the History and Political Science syllabi of Classes 11 and 12, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War era, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, the chronicles of Mughal courts and the industrial revolution. Similarly, in the Class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture” from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped.

09:10 AM IST
May 10, 2022

Class 10 Science CBSE Marks

 The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Science paper carries 40 marks. 

08:49 AM IST
May 10, 2022

Cbse.gov.in Board Exam 2022

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

08:48 AM IST
May 10, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Timing

Exam start time: 10:30 am

Question paper reading time: 15 minutes

Exam end time: 12:30 pm

Total exam duration: 2 hours

08:43 AM IST
May 10, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10.

