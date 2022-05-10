Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10. The Class 10 Science paper will be of two hours duration and be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The paper carries 40 marks. Meanwhile, the Class 12 students will appear for the Food Production, Office Procedures, Design papers.

The Food Production, Office Procedures papers will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, while the Design paper will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.



Both the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only.