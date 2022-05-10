CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Science Exam Today, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Science paper will be of two hours duration and it will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10. The Class 10 Science paper will be of two hours duration and be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The paper carries 40 marks. Meanwhile, the Class 12 students will appear for the Food Production, Office Procedures, Design papers.
The Food Production, Office Procedures papers will be held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, while the Design paper will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
Both the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students had to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only.
Live updates
Term 2 Class 10 Science CBSE COVID-19 Guidelines
- Students will have to wear masks at all the time.
- Do not stand in groups before and after the exam.
- Maintain social distancing.
CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2022-23
Class 10 Science CBSE Marks
The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Science paper carries 40 marks.
Cbse.gov.in Board Exam 2022
CBSE Board Exam 2022 Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10.