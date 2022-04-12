CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines

CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, admit card details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 10 term 2 exams from April 26. The board is yet to release the term 2 Class 10 admit cards. Students can check the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes on the board website to get an idea of the paper pattern. Students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The admit cards when released will be updated on the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10

CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for entry to the exam centres. To access the CBSE term 2 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords when the board releases the term 2 admit cards. The board will hold the CBSE term 2 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.

How To Download CBSE Term 2 Admit Card?

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on the link for Class 10 term 2 admit card Login with the required details -- user id and password Download and take printout of the admit card

For term 1, in view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students were required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.