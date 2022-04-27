  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Warns Against Fake Notice On Observer Duties

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: A notification that has been circulating on social media regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 examination 2022 is fake, the board said today, April 27.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 2:31 pm IST

CBSE Warns Against Fake Notice Regarding Term 2 Exams 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: A notification that has been circulating on social media regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 examination 2022 is fake, the board said today, April 27. The fake circular mentions certain guidelines to be followed during the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and the regulations to be followed when the exams end.

"The observer shall also ensure the sealing of unused question paper, preparation of the list of late arrived candidates, inspects the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer book after exam and submit its report to regional office," the fake notification reads.

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," it said.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students must note that this notification is fake and in reality, candidates are not allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 am.

The notification further mentioned the process for packing the answer sheets of the board exam students.

The notice also mentions that a copy of the report is to be sent to the CBSE immediately after the completion of term 2 exams procedure along with the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
