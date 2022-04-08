  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper: Students can download the Term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Updated: Apr 8, 2022 7:49 pm IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE term 2 Science sample paper at cbseacademic.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 2 Class 10 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exams. Students can download the Term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The Class 10 Science Term 2 sample papers include the chapters and units that are to be covered in term 2. The board has also released the evaluation scheme as per the revised exam pattern.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore
 

CBSE Term 2 Science: Exam Pattern

  1. The CBSE Term 2 Science question paper contains three sections and 15 questions.
  2. Section A has seven questions of two marks each
  3. Section B has six questions of three marks each
  4. Section C has two case-based questions of four marks each
  5. All questions are compulsory
  6. Internal choices have also been provided and students have to attempt only one of alternatives in such questions

CBSE Science Class 10 Term 1 Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 board exam 2021-22 will be held from April 26. CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

