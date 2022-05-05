  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern, Sample Question, Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: As per the CBSE term 2 Chemistry sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total questions.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2022 5:28 pm IST

CBSE term 2 exam Class 12 Chemistry sample paper
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry term 2 exam will be held on May 7. As per the CBSE term 2 Chemistry sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total questions. While the questions will have internal choices, some questions will be of two marks, three marks and five marks each. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry will be held for 35 marks. Students who appeared for the term 1 CBSE Chemistry exam in December 2021 found the paper easy and scoring.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Exam Pattern

  • There are 12 questions in this question paper with internal choice.
  • Section A - Question number 1 to 3 are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.
  • Section B - Question number 4 to 11 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each
  • Section C - Question number 12 is case-based question carrying 5 marks.
  • All questions are compulsory.
  • Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

Chemistry Term 2 Sample Paper

Chemistry Term 2 Marking Scheme

The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Guidelines

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

