CBSE Term 2 Exam: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern, Sample Question, Guidelines

CBSE term 2 exam Class 12 Chemistry sample paper

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry term 2 exam will be held on May 7. As per the CBSE term 2 Chemistry sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total questions. While the questions will have internal choices, some questions will be of two marks, three marks and five marks each. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry will be held for 35 marks. Students who appeared for the term 1 CBSE Chemistry exam in December 2021 found the paper easy and scoring.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Exam Pattern

There are 12 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

Section A - Question number 1 to 3 are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section B - Question number 4 to 11 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each

Section C - Question number 12 is case-based question carrying 5 marks.

All questions are compulsory.

Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Exam Guidelines

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.