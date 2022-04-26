Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today

CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams will begin today

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams 2022 commencing from Tuesday, April 26. The students will take 10th exam in Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, while 12th exam in Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The exams will commence from 10:30 am. Over 35 lakh students will take the 10th, 12th exams this year, 21 lakh (21,16,209) students will appear in Class 10 exam, while 14 lakh (14,54,370) students will appear in the Class 12 exam in 6,720 centres.



The students will be required to carry their term 2 hall ticket at the exam centre, and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to carry a face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. As per the COVID-19 guidelines, only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.



CBSE said that even if a student tests positive for COVID-19, then such a candidate will be allowed to take the exam in an isolated exam centre. “For this purpose, CBSE is paying Rs.5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of Infrared Thermometer and also paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangement of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises,” a CBSE statement issued in this regard said.



In a live webinar on modalities for term 2 exam 2022, CBSE said, "those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them." However, if the student fails to appear for both term-1 and term-2 exams conducted by the CBSE, then he/ she will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and will have to appear for the exam next year, the board clarified. Last year, the CBSE allowed candidates who fail to appear or score minimum passing marks in three or more subjects to sit for the compartment exams in the 'essential repeat' category.



For details on COVID-19, exam day guidelines, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

