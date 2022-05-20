Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE, CISCE term 2 exam updates here

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 will be held on Friday, May 20, while ICSE (Class 10) students will appear for their Economics, Sanskrit, and French (Group II Elective), and ISC (Class 12) candidates will have their semester 2 Accounts exams today. The CBSE 12th physics exam will start at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Economics paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Accounts paper in the afternoon shift between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

The Class 12 CBSE Physics paper will be of 35 marks, while the ICSE Economics and ISC Accounts papers will carry 40 marks each. The CBSE and CISCE board exam candidates need to follow COVID-19, heatwave guidelines at the exam centre.

Candidates must carry hand sanitisers, face masks and admit cards at the exam centre following the COVID-19 guidelines.