CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics, ICSE Economics, ISC Accounts Papers Today
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The CBSE 12th physics exam will start at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Economics paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Accounts paper in the afternoon shift between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 will be held on Friday, May 20, while ICSE (Class 10) students will appear for their Economics, Sanskrit, and French (Group II Elective), and ISC (Class 12) candidates will have their semester 2 Accounts exams today. The CBSE 12th physics exam will start at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Economics paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Accounts paper in the afternoon shift between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.
The Class 12 CBSE Physics paper will be of 35 marks, while the ICSE Economics and ISC Accounts papers will carry 40 marks each. The CBSE and CISCE board exam candidates need to follow COVID-19, heatwave guidelines at the exam centre.
Candidates must carry hand sanitisers, face masks and admit cards at the exam centre following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Live updates
CBSE Class 12 Physics: Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
- According to Priya Roy, PGT- Physics, Modern English School, Guwahati, students must revisit each chapter and the NCERT questions.
- Focus on the topics which are already covered and stick to the syllabus strictly
- Solve at least 2 to 3 previous year papers and the latest CBSE sample paper.
- Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must.
ISC Accounts Exam At 2 PM
The ISC semester 2 Accounts exam will begin at 2 pm today.
Economics Specimen Paper 2022 ICSE Class 10
The candidates will be getting 90 minutes time to submit their ICSE Economics paper 2022. Check ICSE Class 10 Economics Specimen Paper 2022 here
ISC Exam Date 2022
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) will conduct the Class 12 semester 2 Accounts exam on May 20, 2022.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam
The CBSE Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 will be held today, May 20. The term 2 Physics paper will be of 35 marks, and be conducted for two hours.
