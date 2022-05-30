Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th Biology exam 2022 will be held from 10:30 am

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Biology exam 2022 will be held on Monday, May 30. The CBSE 12th Biology paper is of 35 marks, and will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to go through the question paper. The 12th Biology paper will have a total of 13 questions. ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

As per CBSE's guidelines, the candidates need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of term 2 exam at 10:30 am. They should carry the admit card, and follow the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines- carrying hand sanitisers, face masks.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate, ISC semester 2 Psychology exam today. The semester 2 Psychology exam will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE term 2 exams 2022, important guidelines, admit card details, and key points.