CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: COVID-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions For Students

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: The CBSE 12th Biology paper is of 35 marks, and will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to go through the question paper

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 30, 2022 8:54 am IST

CBSE 12th Biology exam 2022 will be held from 10:30 am
CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Biology exam 2022 will be held on Monday, May 30. The CBSE 12th Biology paper is of 35 marks, and will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to go through the question paper. The 12th Biology paper will have a total of 13 questions. ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Students Are Demanding #BestofEitherTerms; Know About The Evaluation Method

As per CBSE's guidelines, the candidates need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of term 2 exam at 10:30 am. They should carry the admit card, and follow the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines- carrying hand sanitisers, face masks.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate, ISC semester 2 Psychology exam today. The semester 2 Psychology exam will be held from 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE term 2 exams 2022, important guidelines, admit card details, and key points.

Live updates

CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 Updates: Class 12 Biology, Psychology exams today; paper pattern, COVID-19 guidelines to follow

08:54 AM IST
May 30, 2022

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022: COVID-19 Guidelines For Students

The candidates appearing in the CBSE term 2 Biology exam 2022 need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The candidates should carry a face mask, hand sanitisers, and admit cards at the examination centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. READ MORE



08:47 AM IST
May 30, 2022

CBSE 12th Biology Paper Pattern 2022

The CBSE Class 12 Biology paper is of 35 marks, the paper contains 13 questions. Section A will have six questions of two marks each, Section B will have six questions of three marks each and Section C will have a case-based question of five marks. 

08:43 AM IST
May 30, 2022

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022 Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 12th Biology exam 2022 on Monday, May 30. The 12th Biology paper will commence at 10:30 AM, and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 PM.

