CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Hindi, 12th Geography Today; Paper pattern, Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The 10th Hindi will be of 40 marks, and 12th Geography is of 35 marks. Both the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Hindi, and 12th Geography papers on Wednesday, May 18. The 10th Hindi will be of 40 marks, and 12th Geography is of 35 marks. Both the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
The students who will appear in the CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022 have to follow the mandatory COVID-19, heatwave guidelines. Students without face mask, hand sanitisers will not be allowed at the exam centre, and they need to carry adequate water, fruit juice, other necessary items to protect them from the deadly heat wave.
The CBSE will provide 15 minutes extra time to the students to read the question paper thoroughly, students should note black and blue ball pen will be used only in the answer sheets. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 24, while 12th exam on June 15.
Live updates
CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 Hindi
As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Class 10 Hindi term 2 exam will be held for two hours for a total of 40 marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2
CBSE Class 12 term 2 Geography exam 2022 will be conducted on Wednesday, May 18. The Class 12 Geography paper will be of 35 marks, and be held for two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.