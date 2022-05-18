Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography exams

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Hindi, and 12th Geography papers on Wednesday, May 18. The 10th Hindi will be of 40 marks, and 12th Geography is of 35 marks. Both the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The students who will appear in the CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022 have to follow the mandatory COVID-19, heatwave guidelines. Students without face mask, hand sanitisers will not be allowed at the exam centre, and they need to carry adequate water, fruit juice, other necessary items to protect them from the deadly heat wave.

The CBSE will provide 15 minutes extra time to the students to read the question paper thoroughly, students should note black and blue ball pen will be used only in the answer sheets. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 24, while 12th exam on June 15.