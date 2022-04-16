  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here

Students can check the CBSE 10th major subject sample papers along with their marking schemes to get an idea of the paper pattern. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 3:26 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Dispute On Class 10 Odia Paper Resolved; 28,310 Students Benefitted
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Students Allege Dispute In Term 1 Odia Paper Answer Key, CBSE Responds
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Out Updates: Official Website Will Not Upload Individual Students' Report
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared: Know About Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate
CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here
CBSE Class 10 major papers will begin from April 26
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 exams will begin in 10 days. The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exams are set to be held from April 26. The CBSE term 2 board exams for Class 10 major papers will end on May 24. 15 minutes of reading time will be provided to the students to read the question paper. Students can check the CBSE 10th major subject sample papers along with their marking schemes to get an idea of the paper pattern. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore
 

CBSE Class 10 term 2 admit cards will mandatorily be required for entry to the exam centres. To access and download the CBSE term 2 admit cards, Class 10 students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The board will hold the CBSE term 2 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 board exam syllabus

CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10

Question bank: Class 10, additional practice questions

CBSE Term 2 Exam Preparation Tips

Follow A Systematic Revision Schedule: As suggested by an expert in the field, a well-thought-out revising strategy will improve a Class 10 students’ conceptual and course clarity. According to the expert, a systematic revision schedule will also enable the students to monitor their progress.

Identify Weak Concepts: Students must improve and understand their weaknesses in order to perform well in the CBSE term 2 exams. Regular practice, taking mock tests will aid in the identification of the weak areas.

Self-Written Notes: Taking notes is one of the most important preparation tips for improved learning and memorization of knowledge for any exam. It also aids in information recall.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 10th Board exam cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House "IIT Padhaaro" To Showcase Scientific, Engineering Capacities
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Released At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Released At Samastha.in; Here's How To Check
Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Released At Samastha.in; Here's How To Check
CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details
CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely By Tomorrow At Cisce.org; Check Details
GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern
GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................