CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begins In 10 Days; Class 10 Sample Papers, Preparation Tips Here

CBSE Class 10 major papers will begin from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 exams will begin in 10 days. The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exams are set to be held from April 26. The CBSE term 2 board exams for Class 10 major papers will end on May 24. 15 minutes of reading time will be provided to the students to read the question paper. Students can check the CBSE 10th major subject sample papers along with their marking schemes to get an idea of the paper pattern. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here

Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore



CBSE Class 10 term 2 admit cards will mandatorily be required for entry to the exam centres. To access and download the CBSE term 2 admit cards, Class 10 students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The board will hold the CBSE term 2 exams in offline centre-based mode at multiple examination centres across the country.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 board exam syllabus

CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10

Question bank: Class 10, additional practice questions

CBSE Term 2 Exam Preparation Tips

Follow A Systematic Revision Schedule: As suggested by an expert in the field, a well-thought-out revising strategy will improve a Class 10 students’ conceptual and course clarity. According to the expert, a systematic revision schedule will also enable the students to monitor their progress.

Identify Weak Concepts: Students must improve and understand their weaknesses in order to perform well in the CBSE term 2 exams. Regular practice, taking mock tests will aid in the identification of the weak areas.

Self-Written Notes: Taking notes is one of the most important preparation tips for improved learning and memorization of knowledge for any exam. It also aids in information recall.