CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Tips To Score Well In Class 10 English Paper
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: To ease students’ stress, the subject teacher of CBSE Class 10 English has shared some tips to score well in the board exam. With good preparation of the paper, students can definitely have an edge.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: One of the biggest worries for CBSE Board students centers around the question: How to score good marks in Language and Literature papers. With just a day left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 exam which is scheduled to be held from April 26, students are busy preparing for it to score good marks.
The CBSE 10th English language paper is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2022. CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus and will have both objective and subjective questions.
Pravati Muduli, PGT-English, Daffodils English School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, advised students to solve sample papers. "Students should focus on practicing sample papers and taking mock tests, which will help them to get familiar with the paper pattern," she said.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Tips On English Paper
- Students must watch out for their speed of writing.
- CBSE students must practice unseen passages from previous years' question papers.
- Class 10 should focus on major topics rather than grasping each bit of the syllabus for their CBSE Board Exams 2022.
- Students should pick the topics/sections with maximum weightage to revise first and then move to the low-scoring topics if time permits.
- With CBSE sample papers, students not only get to know about the format of the question paper for the board exam but also get an idea about the type of topics to be covered in the exam. So, practice the latest CBSE sample papers released for Class 10 English before exams.
- For CBSE Board exams, students must know the correct format of essay, and letter writing. Students should know how to start and conclude in each. Take care of the word limit.
- Read what you write in the exam and watch out for grammatical mistakes.
- For writing skills, students need to have conceptual understanding, application of the rules to be followed for each writing skill.
- For literature, the questions can be application-based, analytical, and open-ended. Try to understand the character sketches and the title of the story/ chapters that will help to frame the answers.