CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Tips To Score Well In Class 10 English Paper

CBSE 10th term 2 exam 2022 will be held from April 26

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: One of the biggest worries for CBSE Board students centers around the question: How to score good marks in Language and Literature papers. With just a day left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 exam which is scheduled to be held from April 26, students are busy preparing for it to score good marks.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Download Now: Click Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More



The CBSE 10th English language paper is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2022. CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus and will have both objective and subjective questions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To ease students’ stress, the subject teacher of CBSE Class 10 English has shared some tips to score well in the board exam. With good preparation of the paper, students can definitely have an edge.

Pravati Muduli, PGT-English, Daffodils English School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, advised students to solve sample papers. "Students should focus on practicing sample papers and taking mock tests, which will help them to get familiar with the paper pattern," she said.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Tips On English Paper