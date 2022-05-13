  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points
Live

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE Updates: CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business and Class 12 English Core and Elective papers today, May 13. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 13, 2022 9:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exams Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam 2022 Today; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Highly Scoring, NCERT-Based"
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business, Class 12 English Core and Elective papers will be held today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are underway. CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business and Class 12 English Core and Elective papers today, May 13. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 important guidelines, admit card details and key points.

Live updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE Updates: Term 2 Class 10 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Check Reporting Time, Key Points, analysis, Last Minutes Instructions here.

09:20 AM IST
May 13, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Timing

Exam start time: 10:30 am

Question paper reading time: 15 minutes

Exam end time: 12:30 pm

Total exam duration: 2 hours



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
09:14 AM IST
May 13, 2022

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper Term 2

As per the CBSE term 2 English Core sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- Reading, Writing and Literature. The English Core paper will be held for a total of 40 marks. While the English Elective paper will have five sections in total.


09:02 AM IST
May 13, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Instruction For Students

Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres.

08:54 AM IST
May 13, 2022

English Class 12

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective exams will be held today, May 13, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ICS Semester 2 Chemistry Exams Today, Check Unfair Means, Guidelines
ICSE, ICS Semester 2 Chemistry Exams Today, Check Unfair Means, Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exams Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exams Today; Key Points For Students
CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details
CMI Admit Card Released Today; Check How To Download, Other Details
Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Extend Entrance Test Dates Due To CBSE Board Exams
Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Extend Entrance Test Dates Due To CBSE Board Exams
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................