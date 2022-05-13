CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Reporting Time, Key Points
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE Updates: CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business and Class 12 English Core and Elective papers today, May 13. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm.
The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are underway. CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business and Class 12 English Core and Elective papers today, May 13. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm.
Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here
Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 important guidelines, admit card details and key points.
Live updates
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE Updates: Term 2 Class 10 English, Elements Of Business Papers Today; Check Reporting Time, Key Points, analysis, Last Minutes Instructions here.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper Term 2
As per the CBSE term 2 English Core sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- Reading, Writing and Literature. The English Core paper will be held for a total of 40 marks. While the English Elective paper will have five sections in total.
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Instruction For Students
Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres.
English Class 12
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective exams will be held today, May 13, 2022.