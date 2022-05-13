Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business, Class 12 English Core and Elective papers will be held today

The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are underway. CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Elements of Business and Class 12 English Core and Elective papers today, May 13. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am and will be held for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm.

Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 important guidelines, admit card details and key points.