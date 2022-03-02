  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Exams Sandwiched Between JEE Main Sessions, Students Complain

CBSE Term 2, JEE Main 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams will begin from April 26, four days after JEE Main 2022 session 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 2, 2022 12:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE term 2 exams, JEE Main 2022 updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 2, JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 announced schedules for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 according to which there will be two sessions of the exam this year – the first one from April 16 and April 21 and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams will begin from April 26, four days after JEE Main 2022 session 1.

Some students have complained on social media that the term 2 exams of CBSE are sandwiched between the two JEE Main attempts and they won’t have enough time to prepare for both.

Not only CBSE, many other central and state boards will conduct Class 12 final exams in March-April, 2022. The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 exams will begin in the last week of April.

Here’s what people are saying about JEE Main and CBSE exams on social media.

“It's not fair NTA to give such dates for JEE Main 2022. Candidate[s] who are in 12 Class have a huge disadvantage and how can we just prepare for JEE before and after boards. It's totally wastage of our attempt,” Pulkit Agrawal tweeted.

“#PostponeJEEMain2022 JEE22 Aspirants spent 2yrs online with mere to no guidance, many of them couldn't prepare right due to covid. There are several boards happening across the country. CBSE students also have Term2 boards. Both the attempts of JEE Main sandwich Term2,” another user said.

“...I request NTA to postpone JEE MAIN 2022 (April Slot) as it will be very inconvenient for students who are appearing for board examinations,” Swayam Thapak said.

JEE Main Dates cbse board exam 2022
