CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Released: Websites To Download 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table

In CBSE term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets 2022 have been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the term 2 board exam from April 26. As per the schedule, the CBSE term 2 examination for Class 10 will be held from April 26 to May 24, whereas, the Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 will be conducted from April 26 to June 15. Live Updates.

The CBSE term 2 examinations 2022 will begin with minor subject papers for both Classes 10 and 12. The first day of CBSE 12th term 2 exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers, while for CBSE 10th term 2, the first paper is painting.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Websites

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Date Sheet for Board Exam Term-II (2021-22)' link.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE term 2 time table and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Class 10

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Class 12

Since CBSE is holding the term 2 board exams in 26 other countries, it is not feasible to conduct the exam in two shifts and therefore, the start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.