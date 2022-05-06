CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sociology Exam Today; Key Points For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 2 Class 12 Sociology exam today, key points

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sociology exam will be held today, May 6, 2022. Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Sociology: Exam Pattern

The paper has 14 questions.

All questions are compulsory.

Section A- Question number 1 to 2 are one-mark source based questions. The answer to these questions must not exceed 10-15 words.

Section B- Question number 3 to 9 are two-mark questions. These are very short answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 30 words.

Section C- Question number 10-12 are four-mark questions. These are short answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 80 words.

Section D- Question number 13 and 14 are six-mark questions. These are long answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 200 words

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.