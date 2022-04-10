  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

Students who are appearing for Class 12 exams, can download the sample papers and check all the details related to the exam on the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 5:30 pm IST
CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam will be held on May 24, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations will be conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The board has issued the sample papers along with the marking schemes for Class 12 term 2 examinations. Students who are appearing for Class 12 exams, can download the sample papers and check all the details related to the exam on the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. As the examination dates are coming closer, the students are gearing up their study engagement process for achieving desirous marks.

Political Science, which is considered one of the toughest subjects in Humanities, is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students who belong to the Humanities stream should be ready with the sample papers, syllabus and marking schemes for CBSE Class 12, term 2 to secure higher scores in Political Science.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022 Sample Papers: Direct Link

The question paper on Political Science CBSE Class 12 term 2 has 3 Sections- A, B & C. Section A has 8 questions of 2 marks each. Candidates have to answer these questions which should be completed within 50 words each. Section B has 3 questions of 4 marks each. Answering these questions should be completed within 100 words each. The answer of the map question should be attempted accordingly. Section C has 2 questions of 6 marks each. Candidates have to answer to these questions should be completed within 170 words each.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022 Marking Schemes: Direct Link

Students can get all the details related to CBSE Class 12 sample papers, reduced syllabus and marking schemes on the official website of CBSE. From the format of the exams to the type of questions asked in previous years, the official website will provide every detail a student must need to know. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science.

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
