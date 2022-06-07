CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Term 2 12th Maths paper pattern

CBSE 12th Maths Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 12th Mathematics exam 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. The term 2 Maths question paper will be of 40 marks and be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students have to attempt 14 questions from three sections- A, B, and C. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the Maths question paper. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. ALSO READ | CBSE 12th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, NCERT-Based"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

The students appearing in the 12th Maths need to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines; should carry hand sanitiser, face masks at the exam centre. They should reach the exam centre within 10 am, and should carry essential documents like admit card with them. Any sorts of electronic gadgets- mobile, digital watch, notebook, jewelries are not allowed inside the exam centre.

The CBSE Class 12 exam 2022 will be concluded with Psychology on June 15. A total of 14.54 lakh (14,54,370) students enrolled for the term 2 exam held in 6,720 centres across the country.