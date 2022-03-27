  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics exam will be held on June 7 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 27, 2022 4:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations will be starting from April 26 to June 15, 2022. CBSE is holding two board exams for the academic session 2021-22 including Term 1 which was conducted in November-December and Term 2 scheduled to be held in April-June. While CBSE Term 1 result for Class 12 was communicated to schools on March 11, the students are now preparing for the Term 2 examination in full swing.

As CBSE Class 12 Mathematics is considered one of the trickiest subjects to prepare, students are looking for various sample papers, last year's paper analysis and marking schemes to achieve desired marks. CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics exam will be held on June 7 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Sample question papers for the term 2 Class 12, reduced syllabus, and other study material are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Sample Papers: Direct Link

The question paper will be having both objective and subjective questions including case-based/situation-based, long answer type/ open-ended- short answer type questions with the duration of two hours. The exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. In addition, the board may conduct a 90 minutes long MCQ-based exam.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics question paper has three sections – A, B and C. Each part is compulsory. Section A has 6 short answer type (SA1) questions of 2 marks each and Section B has 4 short answer type (SA2) questions of 3 marks each. Section - C has 4 long answer type questions (LA) of 4 marks each. Besides that, there is an internal choice in some of the questions.

