CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Practice These Sample Papers On History To Score Well

Image credit: PTI/ File CBSE 12th History will be held on June 10

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 2 examinations 2022 from April 26. The students who are at their last leg of preparations should practice sample papers to score well in the exam. READ MORE | CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Sample Paper For Maths; Preparation Tips By School Heads

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Download Now: Click Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More



The Class 12 History is scheduled to be held on June 10, though there are months left for the History paper, but students should start practicing sample papers and previous year papers for a good score. The candidates should practice the NCERT sample papers available on the CBSE websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing can also check this sample paper on Class 12 History shared by Dr. Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History, Vidyagyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

Students can get all the details related to CBSE Class 12 sample papers, reduced syllabus and marking schemes on the official website of CBSE. From the format of the exams to the type of questions asked in previous years, the official website will provide every detail a student must need to know. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science.