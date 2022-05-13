CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective Exams Today; Key Points For Students
As per the CBSE term 2 English Core sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- Reading, Writing and Literature. The English Core paper will be held for a total of 40 marks. While the English Elective paper will have five sections in total.
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Core, English Elective exams will be held today, May 13, 2022. Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms. CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE
CBSE Class 12 English Elective: Exam Pattern
The CBSE Class 12 English Elective question paper has five sections.
All the sections in CBSE term 2 English Elective paper will be compulsory
Section A -- Reading will be held for 14 marks
Section B -- Writing Skills will be held for 5 marks
Section C -- Applied Grammar will contain 5 marks
Section D - Literature is of 11 marks
Section E - Fiction will be held for five marks
The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.
The board will conduct the Class 10 term 2 Elements of Business paper today. The CBSE term 2 exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
