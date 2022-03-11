CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Date Sheet Out; No Clash With JEE Main 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 2 date sheet Class 12 2022 released (representational)

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 11 released the date sheet for Class 12 term 2 board exams. The papers will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. In a relief for Science stream students, there is no direct clash between CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 dates and JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates. JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be conducted between May 24 to May 29. Live Updates.

Papers scheduled for these dates are: May 24- Political Science, May 25- Home Science, May 26- Music subjects, Automotive, Healthcare, Cost Accounting and Shorthand (Hindi); May 27- Financial Markets Management, Typography and Computer Application, Medical Diagnostics and Textile Design; and May 28: Economics. On May 30, a day after the end date of JEE Main session 2, the Biology paper is scheduled.

Many students had earlier complained that CBSE term 2 exams are sandwiched between JEE Main attempts. JEE Main session 1 will end on April 21 and CBSE term 2 exams will begin four days after that.

The CBSE conducted term 1 board exams in November-December last year and the results are awaited.

Last year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions but for 2022, the number of attempts have been reduced to two – a format that the National Testing Agency has been following for many years now.

West Bengal, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had earlier this month issued revised date sheets for their Class 12 final exams due to a direct clash with JEE Main May exams.