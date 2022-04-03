CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

  • Home
CBSE Class 12 term 2 Chemistry paper will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 3, 2022 3:39 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations will be conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Students from the CBSE board have geared up their revision process and are looking for suggestions to secure their desired marks in the examination.

As the CBSE term 2 Class 12 examination date is coming closer, every student now needs sample papers, last year's paper analysis, marking schemes etc. Sample question papers for the Term 2 Class 12, reduced syllabus, and other study material are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Amongst all the science subjects, Chemistry is considered a scoring subject which has a few tricky chapters. CBSE Class 12 term 2 Chemistry paper will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Sample Papers And Marking Scheme

The Chemistry paper of CBSE Class 12 term 2 will have 12 questions with internal choice.

Section A – Question numbers 1 to 3 are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section B - Question numbers 4 to 11 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section C- Question number 12 is a case-based question carrying 5 marks.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

Students can get all the details related to CBSE Class 12 sample papers, reduced syllabus and marking schemes on the official website of CBSE. From the format of the exams to the type of questions asked in previous years, the official website will provide every detail a student must need to know. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science

