CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Business Studies Exam Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Sample Question

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 17. The CBSE term 2 Business Studies exam for Class 12 will be held for a duration of 2 hours starting at 10:30 am. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted for 40 marks.

As per the CBSE term 2 Business Studies sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total subjective-type questions. While four questions in the CBSE 12th Business Studies paper will be two-mark short answer type questions, four questions will be of three-mark short answer type questions and are to be answered in 50-80 words, and the four remaining questions will be five mark long answer type questions.

The CBSE term 2 board exam candidates will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, students will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms.

The CBSE Class 12 term exams 2022 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Class 12 term 2 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams.