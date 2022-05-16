CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Business Studies Exam Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Sample Question

  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2022: The CBSE term 2 Business Studies exam for Class 12 will be held for a duration of 2 hours starting at 10:30 am tomorrow, May 17. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted for 40 marks.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 16, 2022 10:44 am IST

CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam tomorrow
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 17. The CBSE term 2 Business Studies exam for Class 12 will be held for a duration of 2 hours starting at 10:30 am. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam will be conducted for 40 marks.

As per the CBSE term 2 Business Studies sample paper, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total subjective-type questions. While four questions in the CBSE 12th Business Studies paper will be two-mark short answer type questions, four questions will be of three-mark short answer type questions and are to be answered in 50-80 words, and the four remaining questions will be five mark long answer type questions.

The CBSE term 2 board exam candidates will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, students will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms.

Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Sample Paper

Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 12 term exams 2022 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Class 12 term 2 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams.

