CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Course Structure

CBSE will conduct the Biotechnology exam for Class 12 term 2 tomorrow, April 28 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 5:43 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Biotechnology exam will be conducted on April 28
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 2 12th exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will conduct the Biotechnology exam for Class 12 term 2 tomorrow, April 28. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Biotechnology exam will be of 35 marks and will consist of three sections- A, B and C.

CBSE term 2 12th exams started with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers on Tuesday, April 26. After the first day of exam, students from Class 12 will be appearing for the second day of the exam for the papers Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and dietetics, Library and Information Science. CBSE term 2 10th examination started with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers on Tuesday.

Students who are going to appear for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology exam tomorrow, must go through the sample papers shared by the board and simultaneously they have to understand the marking schemes, course structure to score well.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper

In the CBSE term 2 12th Biotechnology paper, students will get two hours of time to complete the paper of total 35 marks. All questions will be compulsory in the question paper.

The question paper will have three sections. All questions will be compulsory.

Section–A will have 6 questions of 2 marks each.

Section–B will be having 6 questions of 3 marks each.

Section–C will hold case-based question of 5 marks.

There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions. A student will have to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Course Structure

In the CBSE term 2 12th Biotechnology theory exam, there will be two units. While 5 marks will be dedicated to the Protein and Gene Manipulation (Continued), 30 marks will be given to the Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation. CBSE term 2 12th Biotechnology practical exam has total 15 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

