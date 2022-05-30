  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Exam Today; Reporting Time, Key Points For Students

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022: As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 30, 2022 7:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Biology exam today
New Delhi:

CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding the Class 12th term 2 exams from April 26 will conduct the Biology exam today, May 30. The Class 12 Biology exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 and 12:30 pm. Students appearing for the Class 12th Biology exam today will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Class 12 students are expected to reach the exam hall at the reporting time mentioned on the CBSE term 2 admit card. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

As per the CBSE sample paper Biology Class 12, the term 2 exams will be held for a total marks of 35. CBSE Class 12 Biology sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

According to the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology sample paper pattern, all questions in the question paper are compulsory and the term 2 Biology question paper will have three sections and 13 questions. While Section A and Section B will have six questions of two marks each and three marks each respectively, Section C will have a case-based question of five marks. The question paper will not have any overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions.

