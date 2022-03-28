CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy exam 2022 will be held on May 23, 2022

CBSE Term 2 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations would be conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. One of the trickiest papers Accountancy for Class 12 will be held on May 23, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. As the examination dates are coming close, the students are drawing up their best to achieve desired marks.

During this revision phase, every student requires sample papers, last year's paper analysis, marking schemes etc for getting prepared. Sample question papers for the Term 2 Class 12, reduced syllabus, and other study material are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Take a look at the marking schemes and sample paper for the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy paper.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022 Sample Papers: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022 Marking Scheme: Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy examination will be for two hours. There will be 12 questions in the paper and all are compulsory. The question paper will comprise two parts – A and B. Part A is compulsory for all candidates and part B would have two options. A student must go with either Analysis of Financial Statements or Computerized Accounting from part B.

Question number one to three and 10 will be short answer type, each carries 2 marks. Question numbers four to six and 11 are short answer type. Each carries 3 marks. Question number seven to nine and 12 are long answer type questions that will carry 5 marks each. There will be no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 3 questions of three marks and 1 question of five marks.

CBSE Class 12 students must allocate the required time while preparing for each part and must accelerate their ability to complete the entire Accountancy paper on time.