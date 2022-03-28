  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy examination 2022 will be conducted on May 23, 2022

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 4:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
Preparing For CBSE Term 2 Exams? Here's All About Sample Papers, Marking Schemes
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Class 10, 12: Sample Paper, Deleted Syllabus
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Date Announced; PM Modi To Interact With Students On April 1
Private School Body Urges CBSE To Reduce Weightage Of Term 1 Examination
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 Updates: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Starts Soon
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy exam 2022 will be held on May 23, 2022
New Delhi:

CBSE Term 2 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 examinations would be conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. One of the trickiest papers Accountancy for Class 12 will be held on May 23, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. As the examination dates are coming close, the students are drawing up their best to achieve desired marks.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

During this revision phase, every student requires sample papers, last year's paper analysis, marking schemes etc for getting prepared. Sample question papers for the Term 2 Class 12, reduced syllabus, and other study material are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Take a look at the marking schemes and sample paper for the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy paper.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022 Sample Papers: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022 Marking Scheme: Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy examination will be for two hours. There will be 12 questions in the paper and all are compulsory. The question paper will comprise two parts – A and B. Part A is compulsory for all candidates and part B would have two options. A student must go with either Analysis of Financial Statements or Computerized Accounting from part B.

Question number one to three and 10 will be short answer type, each carries 2 marks. Question numbers four to six and 11 are short answer type. Each carries 3 marks. Question number seven to nine and 12 are long answer type questions that will carry 5 marks each. There will be no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 3 questions of three marks and 1 question of five marks.

CBSE Class 12 students must allocate the required time while preparing for each part and must accelerate their ability to complete the entire Accountancy paper on time.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Should You Tackle Class 12 Chemistry For JEE Main Or NEET? 5 Useful Tips Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Did AP Engineering Colleges Do On BTech Placements? Read Here
2 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Space Sciences
Coming Soon in Premium
Dr. B. N Suresh (Padma Bhushan) (Chancellor, Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Trivandrum) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Marksheet
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: How To Download 10th Marksheet
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June
Kendriya Vidyalayas Not Solution To Problems In Education Sector; States Must Chip In: Dharmendra Pradhan
Kendriya Vidyalayas Not Solution To Problems In Education Sector; States Must Chip In: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Time For UG, PG Mop-Up Round Till March 31
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Time For UG, PG Mop-Up Round Till March 31
IIT Roorkee Celebrates 175 Years Of Excellence; Holds Alumni Outreach Activity
IIT Roorkee Celebrates 175 Years Of Excellence; Holds Alumni Outreach Activity
.......................... Advertisement ..........................