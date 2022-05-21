CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th Exams For These Papers Today; Key Points For Students

CBSE term 2 exams from 10:30 am today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 batch of students is conducting the term 2 exams from April 26. The board will conduct Class 10 CBSE term 2 Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha and Carnatic Music papers today, May 21. For Class 12th, papers including Yoga, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Artificial Intelligence will be held. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the exams in term 2 will be held for two hours from 10:30 am.

While Class 10th Carnatic Music paper and all the papers of CBSE Class 12th exams scheduled to be held today will be conducted from 10:30 to 11:30 am, all other papers of CBSE term 2 Class 10 including Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limbo and Lepcha will be held for two hours duration between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The board this time has made proper arrangements in the wake of the current Covid situation and the ongoing heatwave. The Class 10 board exams are being conducted at 7,406 centres while the Class 12 board exams are being held at 6,720 exam centres. Proper arrangements for drinking water has been made at all the examination centre. The number of students permitted in each classroom has also been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students affected by Covid.