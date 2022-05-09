Search
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students

CBSE Term 2 Science: The total marks of Science for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 40 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2022 11:52 am IST
CBSE sample paper 2021-22 Class 10 Science, exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Class 10 term 2 Science exam will be held tomorrow, May 10. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Science exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks of Science for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 40 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Term 2 Science: Exam Pattern

  • The CBSE Term 2 Science question paper contains three sections and 15 questions.
  • Section A has seven questions of two marks each
  • Section B has six questions of three marks each
  • Section C has two case-based questions of four marks each
  • All questions are compulsory
  • Internal choices have also been provided and students have to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions

CBSE Science Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper: Direct Link

