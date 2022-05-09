CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 2 Science: The total marks of Science for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 40 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.
The Class 10 term 2 Science exam will be held tomorrow, May 10. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Science exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks of Science for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 40 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan Read More
Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
CBSE Term 2 Science: Exam Pattern
- The CBSE Term 2 Science question paper contains three sections and 15 questions.
- Section A has seven questions of two marks each
- Section B has six questions of three marks each
- Section C has two case-based questions of four marks each
- All questions are compulsory
- Internal choices have also been provided and students have to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions
CBSE Science Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper: Direct Link
Click here for more Education News
Suggested For You
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)
- For Maths and Science
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.