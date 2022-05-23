  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application Exam Today; Key Points For Students

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2022 8:07 am IST

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application Exam Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE term 2 Computer Application today from 10:30 am
New Delhi:

The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Computer Application exam will be held today, May 23. The Computer Application exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for a total of 35 marks. Carrying CBSE term 2 admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres will be mandatory. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
 

The board this time has made proper arrangements in the wake of the current Covid situation and the ongoing heatwave. The Class 10 board exams are being conducted at 7,406 centres. Proper arrangements for drinking water has been made at all the examination centre. The number of students permitted in each classroom has also been capped at 18 and schools have been asked to provide separate rooms to students affected by Covid.

CBSE Term 2 Computer Application: Exam Pattern

  • The Computer Application question paper will contain three sections A, B and C. Each section is compulsory.

  • Section A will have four questions of short answer type. Each question is of 2 marks. Internal choice will be provided in one question.

  • Section B will have three questions of Long Answer Type-I (LA-I). Each question is of three marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

  • Section C will have two questions of Long Answer Type-II (LA-II). Each question is of 4 marks.

