CBSE Term 2 Class 10, Class 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download

CBSE term 2 examinations start from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations soon. CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 examinations start from April 26, 2022. While CBSE Class 10 exams end on May 24, 2022, CBSE Class 12 exams will be concluded on June 15, 2022. The board has issued the timetable, sample papers, marking schemes, and evaluation schemes for both the classes on the CBSE official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates are now waiting for the admit card or the hall tickets for the CBSE term 2 examinations.

The CBSE has not released any official notice on the website regarding the admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations. However, the candidates from both the classes should visit the website cbseacademic.nic.in for important notice and details related to their exams. If a student is looking for sample papers, marking schemes and any other details for the term 2 exams, he/she can visit the official website and gather all the knowledge provided by the CBSE.

CBSE term 2 board exams will be based on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed previously. CBSE term 2 papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 will have objective and subjective questions including case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

