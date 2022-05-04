  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students

The CBSE term 2 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks of Book Keeping and Accountancy for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 35 marks.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 4, 2022 8:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 2 Sample Question, Paper Pattern
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CBSE 10th English Term 2 Exam Was Easy; Check Students, Teachers' Review
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Warns Against Fake Notice On Observer Duties
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE 10th exam 2022 will be concluded on May 24, 2022
New Delhi:

The Class 10 term 2 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy paper will be held today, May 4. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks of Book Keeping and Accountancy for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 35 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here.
 

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy Paper

The Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy question papers in the term 2 exams will have 11 questions. In the Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy question paper, there will be two case-based questions. Answers, according to the CBSE term 2 sample question paper, should be brief and to the point, and the workings to the answers, CBSE adds, should be given clearly.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 To Be Announced This Month: Official
Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 To Be Announced This Month: Official
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: TSBIE Releases 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card; Know How To Download
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: TSBIE Releases 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card; Know How To Download
MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
NEET PG 2022 Not Likely To Be Postponed; NBE To Conduct Exam On May 21: Sources
NEET PG 2022 Not Likely To Be Postponed; NBE To Conduct Exam On May 21: Sources
.......................... Advertisement ..........................