CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE 10th exam 2022 will be concluded on May 24, 2022

The Class 10 term 2 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy paper will be held today, May 4. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks of Book Keeping and Accountancy for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 35 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students. Download Here.



Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy Paper

The Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy question papers in the term 2 exams will have 11 questions. In the Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy question paper, there will be two case-based questions. Answers, according to the CBSE term 2 sample question paper, should be brief and to the point, and the workings to the answers, CBSE adds, should be given clearly.